Property Owners Prevail In East Hampton Beach Dispute

A decade-long feud over public access to the Trunk Beach in Amagansett has been settled. The beach is now privately owned.

The 110 homeowners with property on the beach are now responsible for maintaining the beach. They can file trespassing complaints against visitors.

Waterfront property owners first sued the town of East Hampton in 2009 to prevent the public from driving on the beach. A judge sided with the property owners on appeal earlier this year.

The town's motion to appeal again was denied on Tuesday, but the court ruling said that fishermen are still allowed to use the beach. Several have been fishing there for generations.