Zeldin Calls For Secretary Of State To Resign Over Afghanistan

Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island wants U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign over the military’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the State Department to press the Taliban into letting the evacuations from Afghanistan continue.

Zeldin spoke to Blinken during a hearing for the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week.

“We have an administration that doesn’t know how to confront an adversary, understanding that they do not respect weakness, they only respect strength. And it is so greatly unfortunate: the consequences. I believe that you should resign, that would be leadership,” Zeldin said.

The withdrawal resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

Blumenthal said on CNN that more than 700 people are trapped near the Mazar-i-Sharif airport waiting for the Taliban to permit two planes to leave.

“The United States has options, we need to use them. These planes on the ground, on the tarmac, ready to leave are among those options. And now we need to heighten the pressure on the Taliban and make sure that we use every point of leverage,” Blumenthal said.

Those waiting for evacuation include American citizens, green-card holders, interpreters and other vulnerable Afghans and their families. Commercial flights have already resumed out of the airport in Kabul.