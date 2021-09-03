Days After Schools Open, Several New Haven Students Catch COVID-19

At least four New Haven students are infected with COVID-19 — just days into the new school year. At least 30 students from half a dozen different magnet, elementary and high schools are in quarantine after potential exposure.

Students returned to school on Monday. The city requires masks for everyone entering school buildings and buses.

The New Haven Health Department instructed the schools to keep those students home for 10 days, following CDC guidelines.

There is no remote hybrid school option in the district. School officials say they are connecting with students to stay on top of coursework.