UConn, UConn Health Will Mandate COVID Vaccine For Employees

The University of Connecticut and UConn Health will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Their other option is to get an exemption that would require them to submit to weekly testing.

All 9,800 UConn employees must show evidence of vaccination by October 15.

The policy for employees is similar to one already required of residential students attending the fall semester at UConn. Over 96% of students have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This comes as Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce a vaccination policy for all state employees as early as Thursday.