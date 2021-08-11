Stony Brook Professors Create App To Assess Long Island Beach Water Quality

A new app allows Long Island residents to monitor the safety and quality of the water at local beaches.

The Long Island Beach and Water Quality App was created by Stony Brook University professors to track levels of algae, bacteria, water clarity, dissolved oxygen and levels of algal bloom.

Christopher J. Gobler is one of the professors responsible for the app. He said he hopes the app will help residents deal with the ongoing problems with water and beach quality on Long Island.

“We have our water bodies coated with harmful algal blooms, low oxygen areas, fish kills. There’s no doubt that there are areas that are great on Long Island, but there are some areas that are not so great. How would you know where to go? That’s the whole basis for the app,” Gobler said.

In addition to beaches, the app also shows information for bays, harbors, estuaries, and rivers. To access the app, download ArcGIS on the app store for Google, Apple or Microsoft, then scan the QR code on the Stony Brook website.