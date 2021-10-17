Grace McFadden

-
A new app allows Long Island residents to monitor the safety and quality of the water at local beaches.The Long Island Beach and Water Quality App was…
A new Connecticut law creates a process for residents to remove racially restrictive provisions from their house deeds.Fred Ware became the first person…
The Suffolk County Legislature announced Wednesday they will provide nearly $200,000 for a study into sewage planning and engineering for Fire Island.The…
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has threatened to pull $30 million of accounts from People’s United Bank. That’s after it was announced the bank would lay off…
Tenants of the former Trump Parc apartment building in Connecticut announced a new name: Park Tower Stamford.Some residents and realtors claimed the Trump…
Suffolk County prosecutors will be able to use video evidence from a Ring camera against an ex-NYPD officer, who is charged in the death of his…
The first of three nominees for judge for Connecticut’s federal District Court was introduced at a Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.Sarah Merriam…
East Hampton residents are concerned about the release of carbon emissions to and from the town-run airport on eastern Long Island, and many are…
Connecticut state lawmakers and activists are calling for the creation of an independent oversight board to review alleged police misconduct. They want…
Tickets to bring cars on the North Ferry to Shelter Island will increase up to $2 starting July 7, pending a signature from County Executive Steve…