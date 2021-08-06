Connecticut, New York Senators Support 9/11 Declassification Bill

For nearly 20 years, September 11th survivors and victims’ families have tried to identify and sue perpetrators of the terror attacks. A new federal bill would require U.S. intelligence agencies to declassify their investigations.

Brett Eagleson‘s father Bruce commuted from Middletown, Connecticut, for a meeting at the World Trade Center that day.

"My dad had every opportunity to get out of the buildings. We talked to him after both planes hit. He told us he was staying behind to help with the evacuation process,“ Eagleson said. “What more do these families need to give to our country before our country before our government pays us some sort of respect.”

Nearly 1,800 survivors and victims’ families have asked President Joe Biden to not participate in any memorial events this year unless he declassifies these reports. The bill doesn’t lift restrictions on any specific documents. Instead, the agencies must provide Congress with justification if they decide not to declassify records.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who co-introduced the bill, said he hopes declassifying the reports would provide truth and closure to the American people.

"The Saudi government ought to be accountable in court and in the court of public opinion if it deserves it,” Blumenthal said. “And the credibility of the United States of America is on the line.”

The bipartisan legislation is backed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, Democrats from New Jersey and Republican senators from Texas and Iowa.