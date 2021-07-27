© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Erosion Threatens Fairfield And Bridgeport Homes, Environmentalists Say

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
beacherosion_apjuliocortez_190514.jpg
Julio Cortez
/
AP

A local environmental group warns that a sand spit protecting part of the coastline between Fairfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut, has eroded at least 60 feet since 2006.

The natural sand bar has served to break the waves coming off the Long Island Sound since the 1600s. It has been eroded by storms Irene and Sandy.

New York-based consultant One Nature estimates the spit could disappear in 15 years. Without it, 200 homes bordering Ash Creek could be affected.

The Ash Creek Conservation Association told the Connecticut Post it’s not too late to act.

Tags

Connecticut NewsFairfieldBridgeportClimate ChangeConnecticutClare SecristErosion
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist