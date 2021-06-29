West Haven Marks 100 Years
The City of West Haven celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday with numerous events dedicated to Connecticut’s youngest city.
Mayor Nancy R. Rossi also announced six months of free concerts, historical exhibits and fireworks in celebration of the town's centennial.
City spokesman Michael Walsh said residents can show their support by purchasing centennial coins, lapel pins and lawn signs.
The money generated from the events will offset expenses and support the centennial budget of $50,000.