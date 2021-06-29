© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

West Haven Marks 100 Years

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
100 years
Image by MatissDzelve from Pixabay
/

The City of West Haven celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday with numerous events dedicated to Connecticut’s youngest city.

Mayor Nancy R. Rossi also announced six months of free concerts, historical exhibits and fireworks in celebration of the town's centennial.

City spokesman Michael Walsh said residents can show their support by purchasing centennial coins, lapel pins and lawn signs.

The money generated from the events will offset expenses and support the centennial budget of $50,000.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutWest HavenRoberto Rojas