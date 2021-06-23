Ben Proto, Longtime Political Operative, To Head Connecticut Republican Party

Longtime GOP operative Ben Proto has just been elected chairman of the Connecticut state Republican party. He replaces J.R. Romano, who abruptly resigned earlier this year.

Proto said he pledges to unite and rebuild the party because he believes winning only happens when the party works together.

Republicans have not won the governorship, a statewide race or a congressional contest in 15 years.

Proto ran former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Connecticut in 2016 and led the gubernatorial campaign of businessman Steve Obsitnik in 2018.