J.R. Romano Abruptly Resigns As Connecticut Republican Chair

The head of the Connecticut Republican Party abruptly resigned Tuesday night.

J.R. Romano stepped down in a brief message to the party’s central committee. He said his resignation is what’s best for the organization, and it’s time for a new voice to be heard.

Romano has served as the state GOP chair since 2015, and was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters among Connecticut Republicans. He didn’t mention last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob, or the House of Representatives decision to take action to impeach the outgoing President.

He also gave no specific reason for stepping down now — but he had already told Republicans he wouldn’t seek re-election to his post later this year.