Connecticut House Delays Vote On Marijuana Bill

A bill to legalize marijuana in Connecticut won’t come up for a vote on the last day of the legislative session. Democratic leaders said they expected Republicans would filibuster the bill until the session ends at midnight.

But House Speaker Matt Ritter said they’ll push for its passage in a special session in two weeks.

“It is legal in other states. I know a lot of respectable people who use it for medicinal purposes or in a social setting in a very safe manner. Just like alcohol, people can abuse it, and that does happen, and we want to make sure there is funding for programming to deal with that,” Ritter said.

The bill passed the state Senate with a narrow 19-17 vote. House Republican leaders said the bill was "tainted" and included language that would have unfairly benefitted one unnamed person. That language was removed before it passed the Senate.