© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut House Delays Vote On Marijuana Bill

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
medicalmarijuana_apjimmone_170906.jpg
Jim Mone
/
AP

A bill to legalize marijuana in Connecticut won’t come up for a vote on the last day of the legislative session. Democratic leaders said they expected Republicans would filibuster the bill until the session ends at midnight.

But House Speaker Matt Ritter said they’ll push for its passage in a special session in two weeks.

“It is legal in other states. I know a lot of respectable people who use it for medicinal purposes or in a social setting in a very safe manner. Just like alcohol, people can abuse it, and that does happen, and we want to make sure there is funding for programming to deal with that,” Ritter said.

The bill passed the state Senate with a narrow 19-17 vote. House Republican leaders said the bill was "tainted" and included language that would have unfairly benefitted one unnamed person. That language was removed before it passed the Senate.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutmarijuanaLegalized MarijuanaMarijuana LegalizationDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More