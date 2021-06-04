With Lamont Opposed To State Public Option, GOP Touts Its Own Health Care Solution

A Connecticut Democratic proposal for a public healthcare option is off the table with only a few days remaining in the state legislative session. That has prompted GOP lawmakers to urge Governor Ned Lamont and the Democrats to adopt a Republican proposal.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said the Republican proposal would reduce healthcare premiums by 30% and preserve private insurance industry jobs.

“Democrats who have held majorities have promised to reduce healthcare costs. Unfortunately for the Connecticut family that has not yet become a reality. We have a better way. We are now asking Democrats to join us in that better way,” Kelly said.

That would mean resurrecting a Republican proposal that did not make it out of committee.

The Democrats public option proposal did. But it is opposed by Governor Lamont. And the governor’s proposals to cap the annual increase of prescription drugs and tax insurance carriers has had little traction.

Both sides said they are still in discussion to try and reach a deal before the session ends on Wednesday.