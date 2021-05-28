Starting This Weekend, Connecticut Residents Get Free Bus Rides To State Parks

Connecticut residents can take a bus for free this summer to state parks and beaches.

Governor Ned Lamont said the pilot program ParkConneCT will be available starting Saturday, this Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

All buses will operate without collecting weekend fares, including Memorial Day, the Monday after Independence Day and Labor Day.

Popular bus routes on the Silver Sands Shuttle, Madison Shuttle and Clinton Trolley will also be fare-free on weekdays.

Check individual park and beach websites for hours of operation, including local favorites: Hammonasset Beach, Silver Sands, Bluff Point, Fort Trumbull and Sleeping Giant state parks.