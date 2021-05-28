© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Starting This Weekend, Connecticut Residents Get Free Bus Rides To State Parks

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published May 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
beach_apclaudeparis_170814.jpg
Claude Paris
/
AP

Connecticut residents can take a bus for free this summer to state parks and beaches.

Governor Ned Lamont said the pilot program ParkConneCT will be available starting Saturday, this Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

All buses will operate without collecting weekend fares, including Memorial Day, the Monday after Independence Day and Labor Day.

Popular bus routes on the Silver Sands Shuttle, Madison Shuttle and Clinton Trolley will also be fare-free on weekdays.

Check individual park and beach websites for hours of operation, including local favorites: Hammonasset Beach, Silver Sands, Bluff Point, Fort Trumbull and Sleeping Giant state parks.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutState ParksBeachesGovernor Ned Lamont
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen