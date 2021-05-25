© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Coast Guard Academy Establishes New Academic Provost Position

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published May 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT
hamiltonhallcoastguardacademy_flickruscoastguardacademy_200714.jpg
Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Academy
/
Flickr

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London has announced the creation of the Academy’s First Provost who will serve as the chief academic officer and principal adviser to the Academy’s superintendent.

Former University of Connecticut Vice-Provost Amy Donahue will take up the position and said it will bring the Academy more in line with other higher education schools.

“I think it aligns the Academy more closely with the norms of higher education. And so, as an elite engineering college that’s useful to make it more comprehensible to the rest of the peer and aspirant sort of institutions in the field,” Donahue said.

Donahue has served with the military as an Army officer as the officer-in-charge of a forward surgical team that trained staff for global deployment.

Tags

NewsNew LondonHigher EducationU.S. Coast Guard AcademyBrian Scott-Smith
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith