Mother Of Teen Killed With Unsecured Gun To Testify On Federal Gun Control Bill

The mother of a Connecticut teenager killed in a 2018 gun accident will testify before congress on Tuesday. She will speak in favor of a bill named in her son’s memory.

Kristin Song’s 15-year-old son Ethan accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun owned by a friend’s father. Michael Song is her husband and Ethan’s father.

“Just got his braces off. And he walked into a home 10 minutes from here where loaded and unsecured guns were the norm. The attitude in that house was guns are cool, guns are fun — what’s the need to secure a single one? And every responsible gun owner I know thinks that’s insane. That’s the word they use. Insane,” Michael Song said.

Kristin Song will testify before a subcommittee headed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. Blumenthal is sponsoring a bill that would require loaded and unloaded guns to be locked away in homes where there are minors. It’s called Ethan’s Law.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a statewide version of Ethan’s Law in 2019, but no major gun control legislation has passed on a federal level since before the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators.