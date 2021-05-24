Connecticut AG Speaks Out Against Proposed Water Rate Increase

Connecticut Attorney General Willian Tong has criticized a $20 million rate increase sought by the Connecticut Water Company.

Tong said over 360,000 customers will struggle to pay the increased rates. He called the request excessive and unnecessary.

If the proposal is approved, the average Connecticut Water customer who uses 4,000 gallons per month would see their water bills increase 35%.

A spokesman for the company said Connecticut Water needs to begin to recover some of the $265 million dollars it has invested over the past 10 years.

A draft decision in the rate case is scheduled for June 25 with a final ruling scheduled for July 21.