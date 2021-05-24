© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut AG Speaks Out Against Proposed Water Rate Increase

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published May 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
Faucet
Courtesy of Pixabay
/
Pixabay

Connecticut Attorney General Willian Tong has criticized a $20 million rate increase sought by the Connecticut Water Company.

Tong said over 360,000 customers will struggle to pay the increased rates. He called the request excessive and unnecessary.

If the proposal is approved, the average Connecticut Water customer who uses 4,000 gallons per month would see their water bills increase 35%.

A spokesman for the company said Connecticut Water needs to begin to recover some of the $265 million dollars it has invested over the past 10 years.

A draft decision in the rate case is scheduled for June 25 with a final ruling scheduled for July 21.

Tags

Connecticut NewsWilliam TongConnecticutwaterClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist