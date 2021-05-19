© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Jury Trials In Connecticut Will Resume June 1

By John Mudgett
Published May 19, 2021
After a 15-month suspension due to the pandemic, Connecticut will restore what Judge Patrick Carroll III, the state's deputy chief court administrator, calls the essential and fundamental component of the state’s justice system — the right to a trial by a jury.

Carrol said courthouse staff remain committed to operating their facilities in a safe way. A re-inspection of all court buildings is now underway of all to ensure that appropriate protective measures are in place.

Those measures include hand sanitization stations, plexiglass installations, ventilation filters and protective microphone coverings.

Prospective jurors fearful of being part of an in-person jury will have the option to submit a medical disqualification form.

