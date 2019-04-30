© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County Program To Aid Disabled Adults With Housing, Sewer Costs

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published April 30, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT
bellone_js_190430.jpg
Jay Shah
/
WSHU
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces the pilot program at a press conference on Monday.

Suffolk County plans to spur housing development for people with developmental disabilities through a water infrastructure pilot program.

Suffolk will provide $2 million to build sewer lines to properties zoned for permanent housing for people with developmental disabilities.

County Executive Steve Bellone says the program would create independent housing to help people whose caretakers are no longer able to provide the help they need.

“As we are thinking about developing new housing, we have to think about inclusivity. We have to think about all of the people in our community. It is, I know, something that as you can imagine weighs on every single one of these families – is what will happen to their child once they pass on.”

The program is funded through a 25-cent sales tax and will run for the next year.

The sewer expansion would also benefit nearby residents with wastewater treatment.

