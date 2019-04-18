6 Alleged MS-13 Members Indicted For Murder On Long Island

Six alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted Wednesday for their roles in two murders last year.

The gang members, including three teenagers, were indicted for allegedly luring two young men to parks in Queens and Nassau County and killing them with machetes and a gun. The two murders happened within days of each other.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said the gang targeted the men because they may have insulted MS-13.

“The young ages of these victims and the defendants is heartbreaking. But we are making great progress in our fight against MS-13, this brutal gang which destroys the lives of its young immigrant members and victimizes vulnerable immigrant communities with violence.”

Singas says the number of MS-13-linked deaths in Nassau County have dropped for the last two years.