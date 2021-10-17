-
The New York State Senate’s Judiciary Committee held what was at times a contentious confirmation hearing for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nominees to the state’s…
Nassau County will host a gun buyback event this month to help reduce gun violence on Long Island. Previous buybacks have brought in hundreds of…
Six alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted Wednesday for their roles in two murders last year.The gang members, including three teenagers, were indicted…
Governor Cuomo announced Thursday that he’s appointed Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas as a special prosecutor to look into the domestic…
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas reportedly fired a veteran investigator who she accuses of interfering with the Oyster Bay public…