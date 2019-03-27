© 2021 WSHU
Supporters Of Legal Marijuana In NY Say Include It In The Budget

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 27, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT
kassandrafrederique_kd_190327.jpg
Karen DeWitt
/
New York State Public Radio
Kassandra Frederique, New York state director of the Drug Policy Alliance, speaking with reporters in Albany this week.

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana plan to hold rallies each day at the State Capitol this week, urging Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to include the measure in the state budget.  

Kassandra Frederique, with the Drug Policy Alliance, says supporters worry that if the issue lingers until later in the session its chances of passage will diminish.

“Kicking the can down the road more is not a good sign for us as community members,” said Frederique. “The urgency on what legalization can do for our communities is important.”

Legislative leaders have said they’d like to tackle the issue after the budget, but Governor Cuomo, speaking on WNYC’s the Brian Lehrer Show, says the measure is still “on the table,” though he is not counting on revenue from any taxes on legal cannabis in the new state spending plan.

A vote to legalize marijuana in the New Jersey legislature was cancelled earlier this week, when supporters could not muster enough support.

