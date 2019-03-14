New London Harbor Light Reopens After 4 Years

The historic New London Harbor Light has reopened for public tours four years after the city barred them.

The oldest and tallest lighthouse on Long Island Sound closed because of a property line dispute with a neighbor that went to court.

Susan Tamulevich, executive director of the New London Maritime Society, says she’s relieved the dispute has been settled. She says the public can now learn about the rich history of the lighthouse.

“It was actually first built under King George III with money from area merchants.”

Tamulevich says the society is holding tours this week for the first time in four years. Visitors have to call the society to book tours in advance. Up to six people can see inside the lighthouse at a time.