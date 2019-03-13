Stony Brook Hosts LGBT Conference

Over 600 people gathered at Stony Brook University for Long Island’s only LGBT-specific conference. The meeting aims to empower and educate members of the community to address the needs of LGBT people.

The LGBT Network ran the conference, including workshops on LGBT history, building families and creating safe school environments for all students.

Network President David Kilmnick says the rise in school and cyberbullying against LGBT youth has impeded their ability to learn. Kilmnick said he hopes participants take away skills that help strengthen Gay Straight Alliance clubs at area high schools.

“They’re going to go back and they’re going to be the change agents to make that difference in their own schools and communities, so that every single LGBT young person feels safe in their schools and feels safe walking around their neighborhood.”

Another session included an intergenerational discussion with LGBT parents.