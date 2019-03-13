Audit Reveals LIRR Failed To Communicate Delays, Emergencies To Passengers

A report from the New York State Comptroller’s office says the Long Island Rail Road regularly failed to respond to delays and emergencies.

The report analyzed 49 events from 2015 to 2017. It found that the LIRR didn’t communicate with passengers about emergencies or keep track of recommendations made to improve their response time.

2018 was considered the worst on-time record for the railroad in 19 years.

LIRR President Phillip Eng has argued officials responded to problems as they arose.