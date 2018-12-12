LIRR Annual On-Time Performance Could Be Worst In 19 Years

On-time performance for the Long Island Rail Road fell for the fifth straight month in November. This could be the railroad’s worst year since 1999.

A train is considered on time when it arrives at its last stop within 5 minutes and 59 seconds of its scheduled time. This time last year, the LIRR operated on time about 92 percent of the time, compared to this year’s record of 87 percent.

Railroad officials say that wet leaves on the tracks became one of the biggest reasons for delays in November. Train wheels can slip and slide, and force the conductor to operate at a slower speed.

Phillip Eng, Long Island Rail Road president, said they will “triple efforts” to address the leaf problem next year. He also plans to add more trains to meet current and future demands.