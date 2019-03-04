Mental Health-Substance Use Crisis Center Opens On LI

Long Island’s first mental health and substance use crisis care center opened in Suffolk County last week.

The Diagnostic, Assessment and Stabilization Hub, known as DASH, will be open in Hauppauge year-round, 24 hours a day.

“Maybe it’s a person with substance use disorder that decides at 3 a.m. that they want to get help, that they’re finally ready to make that commitment. They can come to DASH,” said Martha Carlin, Long Island director for New York’s Office of Mental Health.

DASH will provide care and support services to individuals and families who struggle with mental health and substance use issues.

It’s part of the county’s plan to reduce hospital and emergency room visits.

Some Suffolk County officials want a similar service available for residents who live in eastern Long Island.