© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Mental Health-Substance Use Crisis Center Opens On LI

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:17 AM EST
dash_fbfamilyserviceleague_190304.jpg
Courtesy of Family Service League
/
Facebook
Suffolk County officials and Family Service League staff attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for DASH on Friday in Happauge.

Long Island’s first mental health and substance use crisis care center opened in Suffolk County last week.

The Diagnostic, Assessment and Stabilization Hub, known as DASH, will be open in Hauppauge year-round, 24 hours a day.

“Maybe it’s a person with substance use disorder that decides at 3 a.m. that they want to get help, that they’re finally ready to make that commitment. They can come to DASH,” said Martha Carlin, Long Island director for New York’s Office of Mental Health.

DASH will provide care and support services to individuals and families who struggle with mental health and substance use issues.

It’s part of the county’s plan to reduce hospital and emergency room visits.

Some Suffolk County officials want a similar service available for residents who live in eastern Long Island.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandpublic healthOpioids
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah