Long Island News

367 Weapons Forfeited At LI Gun Buyback

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2019 at 11:22 AM EST
gunbuyback_apdavidgoldman_190304.jpg
David Goldman
/

Long Island residents flocked to church on Saturday, but not to pray.

Hundreds showed up at Grace Cathedral in Uniondale carrying weapons they left there in exchange for as much as $400 each.

That was the reward for anonymously forfeiting each assault rifle, no questions asked. Pistols fetched $200 and rifles $100.

Nassau County authorities say Saturday's gun buyback brought in 367 weapons in exchange for nearly $68,000.

Police plan to destroy them.

Similar buybacks have been organized in New York City in recent years.

Authorities say such action is helping drive crime down.

