Senior Tax Dispute Pits Curran Against LI Towns

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is refuting reports that senior citizen sewer abatements were omitted from their tax assessments. This contradicts tax receivers from three different towns.

North Hempstead and Oyster Bay claim their senior citizens were overbilled hundreds of thousands of dollars, but Curran said an investigation concluded that all the tax warrants delivered to the receivers of taxes were the correct amounts.

In addition, Hempstead’s tax receiver, Don Clavin, said his town’s senior citizen veterans are eligible for exemptions. Curran agreed and said the county is looking into whether there was a computer processing error. They will individually examine the taxes for each senior who is eligible for the Cold War Veterans’ Exemption and issue refunds if necessary. Clavin said this is worrisome.

“Their taxes are due next Monday. You know, they’re going to have to pay more than they should be paying. In addition to that, this isn’t the first time we’ve had found errors from the county assessor's office this year.”

Curran has called on the receivers of taxes to correct, what she said, are “unfounded and irresponsible allegations” regarding the senior sewer fund.