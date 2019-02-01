© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Quinnipiac Bows Out Of St. Patrick's Day Parade

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 1, 2019 at 8:07 AM EST
Quinnipiac University
Wasted Time R
/
Wikimedia Commons
Quinnipiac University's Arnold Bernhard Library and clock tower, with Sleeping Giant State Park in background.

Quinnipiac University said it won’t take part in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City. The Hamden, Connecticut-based university also issued a warning on the future of its museum dedicated to the famine in Ireland.

The famine killed about a million people in Ireland in the 1840s and ‘50s. Quinnipiac University said the museum, which opened in 2012, should find diverse sources of financial support, including philanthropy.

The university has been involved with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 30 years. It said it still supports the purpose of the parade, but said it’s redirecting its resources.

Both the museum and the university’s involvement with the parade began under its former president, who retired last summer.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutQuinnipiac UniversityColleges & Universities
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin