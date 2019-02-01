Quinnipiac Bows Out Of St. Patrick's Day Parade

Quinnipiac University said it won’t take part in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City. The Hamden, Connecticut-based university also issued a warning on the future of its museum dedicated to the famine in Ireland.

The famine killed about a million people in Ireland in the 1840s and ‘50s. Quinnipiac University said the museum, which opened in 2012, should find diverse sources of financial support, including philanthropy.

The university has been involved with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 30 years. It said it still supports the purpose of the parade, but said it’s redirecting its resources.

Both the museum and the university’s involvement with the parade began under its former president, who retired last summer.