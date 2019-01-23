Hartford Archdiocese Settles Child Sexual Abuse Cases For $50 Million

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford said it has paid out more than $50 million to settle more than 140 sexual abuse cases. The church released the names of 48 priests it says have been credibly accused of abusing children.

Archbishop Leonard Blair said in a video posted to the archdiocese’s website that the sexual abuse cases dated back to 1953 when the archdiocese was founded.

“Healing and reconciliation continue to be an essential but not easy goal, given the terrible effects that these sins and crimes can cause in the lives of victims, to whom the Church owes the deepest express of sorrow and apology. I ask – the Church must ask – for forgiveness. Forgiveness from those who have been victims of child sexual abuse by clergy. And from their parents, siblings and friends.”

Twenty-three of the accused clergy are now deceased. None are currently still priests. The archdiocese says most of the abuse occurred before 1990.

Half of the $50 million in settled claims was covered by insurance. The rest came from the Church’s general fund.