Connecticut News

Fairfield University Priests On Latest Abuser List

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST
fairfieldu_wcstagophile_190117.JPG
Stagophile
/
Wikimedia Commons
Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn.

A list released on Tuesday discloses names of 50 former Jesuit priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, including several who worked at prestigious schools in New England and New York from the 1950s to late ‘90s.

Thirteen of the priests once worked at Fairfield University and Prep in Connecticut.

The USA Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus released the list of all Jesuits in the Province, living and dead, who were credibly accused of abuse.

Several on the list also worked at schools in New York City, including Xavier, as well as Fordham University and Prep, and at a retreat in Manhasset, Long Island. Some also worked at Boston College, BC Prep, and Holy Cross in Massachusetts.  

Officials at Fairfield University told the Stamford Advocate there are no records or accusations at this time of sexual abuse during the time they were on the Jesuit University campus.

The society says none are still in active ministry.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
