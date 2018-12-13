© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hempstead Holds Toy Gun Exchange

WSHU | By Jill Ryan
Published December 13, 2018 at 7:03 PM EST
toys_markusspiskepexels_181213.jpg
Markus Spiske temporausch.com from Pexels
/

Kids from across Long Island were invited to attend a toy gun exchange at Brierley Park on Thursday. They turned in their water pistols, Nerf guns and other firearm-inspired toys in exchange for athletic and educational ones.

The Village of Hempstead wants to make it clear that guns are not toys. A statement made by the Village says since 1994, there have been 63 shootings linked to toy guns in New York State that resulted in at least eight deaths.

Mayor Don Ryan joined with the New York Toy Gun Exchange program and ex-NYPD officer, Sean Acosta, to stop gun violence before it starts by exchanging firearm-inspired toys for what they say are more appropriate ones.

The toys were donated by Acosta.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandChildren & Youth