LI Bishop To Travel To Border To Aid Migrant Caravan

Bishop Lawrence Provenzano of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island plans to head to the border to help migrants in the caravan claim asylum.

Provenzano said he will travel to Tijuana, Mexico, in early December, along with at least a dozen other Episcopal bishops to help migrants arrive safely.

Provenzano said President Trump could be a hero if he would reverse course and help these people be processed through the normal channels.

“He has over and over again enjoyed the endorsement of evangelical Christians. He calls himself a Christian. There is an opportunity for him here to embrace the gospel and act as a Christian.”

Provenzano plans to create a physical barrier to help protect the immigrants against potential violence and intimidation from the 5,000 military troops sent down there by the Trump administration.

“The gospel demands that we take care of those who are in danger, the most vulnerable. There is no way to read the 25th chapter of Matthew’s gospel and not know what Jesus meant.”

President Trump recently mandated that migrants must cross the U.S. border at certain ports of entry in order to apply for asylum. But United States and international law allow people to claim asylum even if they enter illegally.