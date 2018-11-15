© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

LI Native American Site Receives Preservation Status

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published November 15, 2018 at 12:06 PM EST
A photo of the site, which contains a Native American burial ground.

About 45 acres in Jamesport on the North Fork of Long Island will be set aside for preservation because of their historical and cultural significance to Native Americans.

The acquisition took more than a decade to come together. It had to go through the legislature, different committees and the landowner.

But Al Krupski, a Suffolk County legislator, said it was worth it to preserve the site, but the town still has work ahead.

“It’s up to the town to work with the community and come up with a plan for off-the-road parking and for a trail system. And then some sort of kiosk designating the site for that important archaeological resource that’s there.”

Krupski says the preservation would protect an important Native American mortuary site that’s more than 5,000 years old.

The county paid about $3.8 million for the land.

