Islip Seeks $60 Million To Upgrade MacArthur Airport

Islip officials will seek $60 million in federal funds to build a new concourse and upgrade existing facilities at the Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken told Newsday that the airport would use $50 million to construct the new concourse and the other $10 million for upgrades to baggage claim as well as replacing the roof.

LaRose-Arken also hopes to secure a $6 million bond by next year to offset design costs. This bond and all others pursued for the projects will have to be approved by the town board.

If funding is approved, construction would be completed by 2022.