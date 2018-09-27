State Investigates Suicides At DCF Facility In Middletown

Connecticut's child advocate is calling for immediate action to improve safety and care at a state-run psychiatric treatment center for children. That’s in response to the suicide of a pregnant teenager and seven other suicide attempts within the past year.

On Wednesday Child Advocate Sarah Eagan released her office's report on the Albert J. Solnit Children's Center in Middletown. The facility is run by the state’s child welfare agency, DCF.

DCF Commissioner Joette Katz says a 16-year-old girl known as Destiny was 8 months pregnant when she killed herself at the center in June.

“Destiny’s loss is shocking. Just as it is shocking to recognize that suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 24 in Connecticut. As a result, we have made and will continue to institute many improvements to safety related to the facility, the treatment model and protocols at Solnit South.”

Still, the child advocate is urging lawmakers to immediately revise state law to require routine reviews and inspections at all state-run programs for children.