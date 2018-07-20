Suicide Of Pregnant Teen Prompts Review At Middletown Children's Hospital

Connecticut’s Commissioner for the Department of Children and Families, Joette Katz, is seeking an independent review of the safety of children at a state-run psychiatric hospital in Middletown.

The commissioner made the announcement on Thursday in response to the suicide of a pregnant 16-year-old girl there last month.

Katz says the independent review will be conducted by experts in maintaining a safe environment in psychiatric treatment facilities, like the state’s children’s hospital in Middletown. It will also assess staff training, emergency protocols and equipment.