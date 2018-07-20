© 2021 WSHU
Suicide Of Pregnant Teen Prompts Review At Middletown Children's Hospital

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 20, 2018 at 7:50 AM EDT
DCF Commissioner Joette Katz

Connecticut’s Commissioner for the Department of Children and Families, Joette Katz, is seeking an independent review of the safety of children at a state-run psychiatric hospital in Middletown.

The commissioner made the announcement on Thursday in response to the suicide of a pregnant 16-year-old girl there last month.

Katz says the independent review will be conducted by experts in maintaining a safe environment in psychiatric treatment facilities, like the state’s children’s hospital in Middletown. It will also assess staff training, emergency protocols and equipment.

