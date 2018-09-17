Horse Owners In NY Advised To Vaccinate Against West Nile

State agriculture officials in New York are advising horse owners to vaccinate their horses against West Nile virus on the heels of confirmed cases.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets says there have been four confirmed equine cases of the mosquito-borne infection in the state this year, in Suffolk County, as well as Steuben, Cattaraugus and Livingston Counties in western New York.

Infected mosquitoes can pass West Nile virus to humans, horses and other animals. Symptoms can resemble the flu, with horses appearing mildly anorexic and depressed. Other symptoms are muscle and skin twitching, fever, hypersensitivity to touch and sound, drowsiness and unsteady gait.

There are no confirmed reports of infected horses in Connecticut.

West Nile virus has been confirmed in 12 humans in New York and five humans in Connecticut this year.

There is no vaccine available for humans.