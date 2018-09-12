Oz Griebel's Campaign Manager, Ex-Sandy Hook Memorial Chair, Arrested For Larceny

The campaign manager for third-party Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel was arrested Monday for stealing from his employer. He is also the former chair of a Newtown-based commission to choose a memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Police in Norwalk say Kyle Lyddy stole more than $500,000 from his employer, an unidentified Norwalk marketing company. The Newtown native had chaired the town’s Permanent Memorial Committee from its founding in 2013, shortly after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, until he stepped down in April to manage the Griebel campaign.

Lyddy’s brother Christopher was a state representative for Newtown’s 106th District from 2008 to 2012. Kyle Lyddy ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2016.

Griebel said Lyddy had a strong background and his arrest came as a surprise.

“Obviously you’re very disappointed. I don’t know what word you can come up with. We were totally taken by surprise, you know, totally taken off guard.”

Lyddy was released Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond and is due in Superior Court on Sept. 19.