Cuomo Seeks Legislation To Legalize Marijuana

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has put together a panel to draft legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

Cuomo’s announcement comes three weeks after the state Health Department issued a report saying legalization of marijuana outweighed any risks.

As recently as last year, Cuomo was opposed to legalization.

The workgroup will be headed by Alphonso David, the governor’s counsel, and will include the leadership of the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Republican-controlled Senate. Public health officials and law enforcement will also participate.

Senate Republicans have been opposed to legalizing marijuana.

Medical marijuana has been legal in New York since 2014.