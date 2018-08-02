© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Seeks Legislation To Legalize Marijuana

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 2, 2018 at 7:41 PM EDT
marijuana_apstevensenne_180802.jpg
Steven Senne
/
AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has put together a panel to draft legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

Cuomo’s announcement comes three weeks after the state Health Department issued a report saying legalization of marijuana outweighed any risks.

As recently as last year, Cuomo was opposed to legalization.

The workgroup will be headed by Alphonso David, the governor’s counsel, and will include the leadership of the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Republican-controlled Senate. Public health officials and law enforcement will also participate.

Senate Republicans have been opposed to legalizing marijuana.

Medical marijuana has been legal in New York since 2014.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
