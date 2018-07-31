Ganim, In Boxing Ad, Says He’ll Fight For Working Families

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Connecticut, launched his first television ad on Monday.

Shot in Bridgeport’s Ortiz Boxing Gym, the ad features Ganim getting his hands taped up, jumping rope, punching the heavy bag, working the speed ball and sparring in the boxing ring.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q80UL6pUas

Ganim is an ex-felon who served seven years in federal prison for public corruption during his first time as Bridgeport mayor in the 1990s. In the ad Ganim acknowledges he’s been down and out.

“But I’m a fighter. And I don’t give up. With a second chance as mayor of our state’s largest city, we’ve created jobs by attracting over a billion dollars in new development. Now, I’m running for governor to fix our state’s fiscal mess, create jobs, and build a new Connecticut economy that works for everyone – not just a wealthy few.”

Ganim was denied state money for his campaign because of his felony conviction. So he’s the last major party candidate to launch a TV ad, just two weeks before the August 14 primary.

His Democratic opponent, wealthy Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, is the party-endorsed candidate. Lamont, who’s self-financing his campaign, has been running television ads for several weeks now. So have all five candidates running in the Republican primary. As a matter of fact, a couple of the Republicans have had commercials running for several months now.