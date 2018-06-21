Bridgeport Mayor Protests At Mexican Border For Reunification Of Immigrant Families

Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayor Joe Ganim joined several big city mayors from around the country in Tornillo, Texas, on Thursday. They were there to protest the housing of migrant children in cages at a federal government children’s detention facility.

“Although we can’t order the federal government to do anything, we came here as the mayors of the largest cities to speak, I believe, for the American people in many ways and tell them how this tragedy, this immoral action, and actions that continue, need to stop. America won’t stand for it. The mayors speak in unison here.

They are citizens, individuals that we need to fight for, to raise our voices for. We turned on a dime to be here, to hopefully have an impact on public policy. Through you hopefully they are listening, hopefully positive change will happen. This will stop.”

The protest followed a U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Boston where Ganim and other mayors adopted a resolution calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reverse its family separation policies. Ganim is contesting in a primary to be the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Connecticut.