© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Mayor Ganim On Path To Gubernatorial Ballot

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 14, 2018 at 10:56 AM EDT
ganim_wnprrck_170807.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
WNPR
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim

In Connecticut, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is likely to qualify for the Democratic Party primary for governor. That’s what state officials are saying following Tuesday’s deadline for petitioning candidates to submit signatures.

A spokesman for Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says Ganim’s campaign has been the most prolific in submitting signatures. He says the Bridgeport mayor’s campaign handed in signatures to local registrars of voters as they collected them. And by Tuesday’s deadline, Ganim already had 7,612 signatures authenticated by the local registrars and tabulated by the secretary of the state’s office.  He says Ganim, who served seven years in federal prison on corruption charges, looks well on his way to meeting the 15,500 verified signatures of registered Democrats needed to get onto the August 14 primary ballot.

Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont can now expect a challenge from Ganim in the primary election.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutElectionsJoe Ganim
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Related Content
Load More