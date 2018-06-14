Mayor Ganim On Path To Gubernatorial Ballot

In Connecticut, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is likely to qualify for the Democratic Party primary for governor. That’s what state officials are saying following Tuesday’s deadline for petitioning candidates to submit signatures.

A spokesman for Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says Ganim’s campaign has been the most prolific in submitting signatures. He says the Bridgeport mayor’s campaign handed in signatures to local registrars of voters as they collected them. And by Tuesday’s deadline, Ganim already had 7,612 signatures authenticated by the local registrars and tabulated by the secretary of the state’s office. He says Ganim, who served seven years in federal prison on corruption charges, looks well on his way to meeting the 15,500 verified signatures of registered Democrats needed to get onto the August 14 primary ballot.

Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont can now expect a challenge from Ganim in the primary election.