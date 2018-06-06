Suffolk Legislature Approves Study Of Plans For New Sports Arena

The Suffolk County Legislature has authorized the county to enter into a memorandum of understanding to study plans to build a 17,000-seat sports arena in Ronkonkoma.

The vote was 14-3 with one abstention.

Chicago-based real estate developer Jones Lang LaSalle wants to build the arena on the land between MacArthur Airport and the Ronkonkoma train station.

The $1.1 billion plan also includes a hotel, medical facilities and retail space. The memorandum of understanding gives Jones Lang LaSalle eight months to fully develop the plan.

Critics question the wisdom of building an arena without a commitment from a professional sports team. The Islanders, who plan to build their own arena at Belmont Racetrack, say they are not interested.