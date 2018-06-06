© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Legislature Approves Study Of Plans For New Sports Arena

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published June 6, 2018 at 10:19 AM EDT
Courtesy of the Suffolk County Legislature
The Suffolk County Legislature has authorized the county to enter into a memorandum of understanding to study plans to build a 17,000-seat sports arena in Ronkonkoma.

The vote was 14-3 with one abstention.

Chicago-based real estate developer Jones Lang LaSalle wants to build the arena on the land between MacArthur Airport and the Ronkonkoma train station.

The $1.1 billion plan also includes a hotel, medical facilities and retail space. The memorandum of understanding gives Jones Lang LaSalle eight months to fully develop the plan.

Critics question the wisdom of building an arena without a commitment from a professional sports team. The Islanders, who plan to build their own arena at Belmont Racetrack, say they are not interested.

Long Island NewsLong IslandRonkonkomaSports
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
