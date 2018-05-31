© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

NYS To Release Report On Marijuana Legalization

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 31, 2018 at 11:52 AM EDT
The New York State Health Department is expected to soon release a report detailing how to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The leader of the New York State Assembly says any bill to allow that would also need to aid those who were arrested on past marijuana charges.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he backs the idea of legalizing recreational use of the drug, but he believes the current laws have led to a disproportionate share of African-American and Latino New Yorkers being arrested for marijuana possession, and he says those criminal records should be expunged as part of any new legislation.

“Why should people now still be having trouble getting jobs and having a record for something that now could be legal? So I think it has to be a broader discussion of whether we just legalize it or not.”

The legislative session ends June 20, and the State Senate is in political gridlock. But Heastie says he remains hopeful that agreements could come, saying, at the Capitol, three weeks could be an eternity.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
