Long Island News

Nassau May Be Next For Plastic Bag Fees

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 9, 2018 at 10:37 AM EDT
plasticbag_flickrdaydonaldson_160705.jpg
Day Donaldson
/
Flickr

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has come out in support of a bill that charges residents for the plastic bags they use while shopping.

Under a proposal by Democrats in the Nassau legislature, shoppers would be charged five cents per plastic bag at the checkout counter.

Suffolk County, Long Beach, and the Village of Sea Cliff already have similar laws on the books.

Thin bags to wrap meat and produce, garment bags, and bags used for prescriptions would be exempt. There would also be exemptions for some residents on government assistance.

Curran says the bill would reduce the amount of plastic that winds up in landfills and in the ocean.

Republicans in the legislature say the fee would be an undue burden on middle class taxpayers. They also want to see if a statewide ban proposed by Governor Cuomo will pass. A spokesperson for the Republican-controlled State Senate says they do not support the bill.

Long Island NewsLong IslandenvironmentPlastic Bag Fees
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan