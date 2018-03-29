© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport, Live Nation Announce Amphitheater Plans

WSHU | By Natalie Cioffari
Published March 29, 2018 at 5:07 PM EDT
The City of Bridgeport and Live Nation, one of the largest entertainment promoters in the world, have announced their formal design plans for a new amphitheater.

It will replace the ballpark at Harbor Yard, which was home to the Bridgeport Bluefish baseball team for 19 years.

The amphitheater will seat 5,500 people, and host 50 to 75 events between spring and fall each year.

Construction will begin in about two months, and it’s expected to open by the spring of next year.

