New Ad Campaign Targets Dating Violence Among Teens

New York State and Suffolk County have launched an ad campaign that targets dating violence and abuse among teenagers on Long Island.

Many of the ads stress that dating abuse is more than physical violence. New York State’s Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence started the hashtag #notjustphysical to let teens know that emotional abuse can be just as harmful.

County Executive Steve Bellone says there is no age limit to dating abuse. “We are all here today as parents, mothers, daughters, fathers, advocates and survivors with a simple message: We will not tolerate domestic violence, period.”

The ads will show up in teenager’s Snapchat and Instagram feeds and will include links to New York State resources for dating abuse and violence.