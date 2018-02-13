Murphy Mocks Trump's Infrastructure Plan As Fantasy

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says President Donald Trump’s long awaited infrastructure plan is a total fantasy.

The plan offers $200 billion of federal money over the course of five years. Murphy says Trump expects that states and private businesses will put up the extra $1 trillion plus needed to bring the nation’s crumbling infrastructure into the 21st century.

“He is putting a very small amount of federal money relative to the overall size of the package and he’s betting that Wall Street investors will put up the rest of the money. Wall Street investors are only interested in buying up rail lines and roads if they can make a big profit. That’s not good news for commuters.”

Murphy anticipates Congress will reject Trump’s plan. He says Congress will have to work to get funding directly from the federal government to help states, like Connecticut, that badly need to upgrade their infrastructure.