Connecticut News

Murphy Mocks Trump's Infrastructure Plan As Fantasy

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published February 13, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST
trump_apcarolynkaster_180213.jpg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials about infrastructure in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Monday.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says President Donald Trump’s long awaited infrastructure plan is a total fantasy.  

The plan offers $200 billion of federal money over the course of five years. Murphy says Trump expects that states and private businesses will put up the extra $1 trillion plus needed to bring the nation’s crumbling infrastructure into the 21st century.

“He is putting a very small amount of federal money relative to the overall size of the package and he’s betting that Wall Street investors will put up the rest of the money. Wall Street investors are only interested in buying up rail lines and roads if they can make a big profit. That’s not good news for commuters.”

Murphy anticipates Congress will reject Trump’s plan. He says Congress will have to work to get funding directly from the federal government to help states, like Connecticut, that badly need to upgrade their infrastructure.  

Chris Murphy Connecticut infrastructure Donald Trump
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
